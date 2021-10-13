Left Menu

Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA arrests 5 more terror operatives from J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested five more terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case during fresh raids at two places in Srinagar earlier in the day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:52 IST
Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA arrests 5 more terror operatives from J-K
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested five more terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case during fresh raids at two places in Srinagar earlier in the day. Those arrested have been identified as Md Haneef Chiralu, Hafeez, Owais Dar, Mateen Bhat, and Arif Farooq Bhat

The case pertains to the hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J-K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations that include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as TRF and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF). NIA had registered the case as of October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. NIA had earlier arrested four accused in the case on Tuesday.

During its raids earlier in the day at two locations in Srinagar, NIA said it seized electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the five arrested accused persons are terror associates and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical support to terrorists and facilitating them in carrying out terror activities," the NIA said.

The NIA arrested Waseem Ahmed Sofi, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Mir, and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda on Tuesday during its raids at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the case. "The terror associates or OGWs of various terrorist organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighboring country and also indulging in the radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in the handling of arms, ammunition, and explosives," the NIA said in a statement.

The agency said these terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021