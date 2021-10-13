Rajasthan to get 20 rakes of coal for power plants

Rajasthan will get 20 rakes of coal for power plants on Wednesday after meetings between the top officials of the state and the Centre. Total 20 rakes of coal have been dispatched for Rajasthan, an official statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary Energy Subodh Agarwal on Wednesday met Union Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain and Union Environment Secretary RP Gupta separately in New Delhi to help increase the supply of coal to the state.

Agarwal said as a result of the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there has been a significant improvement in rake dispatch of coal to the state. He said four rakes each have been dispatched from Northern Coalfields Ltd and Southern Coalfields Ltd (SECL). Similarly, 12 rakes have been dispatched from the joint venture of Vidyut Utpadan Nigam and Adani. In this way, 20 rakes have been dispatched to the state. Earlier, situation was grim when 10-11 rakes had come. He said that with the improvement in the rake dispatch of coal, there would be rapid improvement in power generation and supply.

Agarwal discussed in detail various issues including increasing the supply of coal with Union Coal Secretary Jain in New Delhi. Jain assured that there will be continuous improvement in the supply of coal for Rajasthan. Jain said the supply has been affected due to rain and other reasons, which will be normalised soon, the statement said. Agarwal also met Union Forest and Environment Secretary Gupta.

Agarwal said the joint venture of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam and Adani, Parsa East and Kanta Basan coal mine, is to be transferred in the second phase of forest land of 1,136 hectares. He informed that the second phase of forest clearance for Parsa coal block is pending. The Union Environment Secretary has assured speedy action on both the approvals.

