Coal minister inspects CIL mines, tells officials to work towards fuel dispatch to power plants

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday inspected some of the mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and directed the officials to remove constraints and work towards increasing coal despatch to thermal power plants.

The development assumes significance amid various power plants of the country facing coal shortages.

''Visited the railway siding at the Dipka coal mine in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Inspected coal stock at the siding yard and interacted with siding in-charge and other officials,'' the minister said in a tweet.

Around 80 per cent of CIL's total supplies are catered to the power sector.

''Inspected silo loading system at Dipka coal mine of @secl_cil. Directed officials to remove all constraints and work towards increasing coal dispatch to thermal power plants,'' the minister tweeted.

The minister said he also visited the Dipka coal mine of CIL arm SECL, interacted with the senior officials of the block and urged them to scale up output and despatch of fossil fuel.

''Visited Dipka coal mine in @secl_cil today. It is one of India's largest coal mines in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, with a capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum. Interacted with senior officials of the mine and urged them to scale up coal production and dispatch,'' Joshi tweeted.

The minister said he also visited Gevra coal mine, the largest open cast block in the country, and motivated the team involved in producing coal from the block to increase the output of the dry fuel from the said block.

''Gevra coal mine is the largest open cast mine in India. Made a visit today (Wednesday) and interacted with General Manager S K Mohantyji and his team to have a better understanding of the on-ground issues. Motivated the Team Gevra to increase coal output from the mine,'' he said.

''Sustainable Mining: Planted a sapling on my mine visit to @secl_cil. Gave a message to increase coal mining with due regards to environmental conservation,'' the minister tweeted.

He tweeted that under the first-mile connectivity project, silo has been installed here to boost coal dispatch and minimise air pollution. ''Inspecting silo system at Kusmunda open cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh,'' the minister added.

Joshi is on a two-day tour to coal-rich states Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh beginning Wednesday.

On Thursday, the minister will review the performance of Coal India's arm Central Coalfields Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd and visit Ashoka mine of CCL, according to an official.

Joshi had on Tuesday said the government is making full efforts to meet the coal demand of power producers and stressed that steps are being taken to soon ramp up the dry-fuel supply to two million tonnes per day, from the current overall dispatch of 1.95 million tonnes per day.

The minister had assured all stakeholders of the coal supply required for power generation.

He had further said the coal supply will go up as the monsoon recedes.

CIL had earlier said it is marshalling all its efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap to the extent possible.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

