Blinken says "time is running short" for Iran to return to nuclear deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 21:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that "time is running short" for Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and that Washington would look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Tehran.

Blinken spoke to the press after a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Emerati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Washington.

"We are getting close to a point at which returning to compliance with the JCPOA will not in and of itself recapture the benefits of the JCPOA and that's because Iran has been using this time to advance its nuclear program in a variety of ways," said Blinken.

