BRIEF-Colorado Energy Says From 13th October, Co Will Be Entering Into The Supplier Of Last Resort Process
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:17 IST
Oct 13 (Reuters) -
* COLORADO ENERGY SAYS FROM 13TH OCTOBER 2021, COLORADO ENERGY LIMITED WILL BE ENTERING INTO THE SUPPLIER OF LAST RESORT PROCESS
* COLORADO ENERGY SAYS UK'S OFGEM, ENERGY REGULATOR, WILL BE APPOINTING A NEW SUPPLIER FOR ITS CUSTOMERS
