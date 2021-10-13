Left Menu

BRIEF-Colorado Energy Says From 13th October, Co Will Be Entering Into The Supplier Of Last Resort Process

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* COLORADO ENERGY SAYS FROM 13TH OCTOBER 2021, COLORADO ENERGY LIMITED WILL BE ENTERING INTO THE SUPPLIER OF LAST RESORT PROCESS

* COLORADO ENERGY SAYS UK'S OFGEM, ENERGY REGULATOR, WILL BE APPOINTING A NEW SUPPLIER FOR ITS CUSTOMERS

