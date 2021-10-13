Left Menu

Devotees throng temple in Delhi on 'Maha Ashtami'

Devotees thronged the temple in Delhi to offer their prayers on the occasion of 'Durga Ashtami' of Navratri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:36 IST
Goddess Durga idol in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Devotees thronged a temple in Delhi to offer their prayers on the occasion of 'Durga Ashtami' of Navratri. While speaking to ANI, Prodip Ganguly, Secretary, Kali Temple Society, CR Park said, "We offer Pushpanjali and Arti followed by bhog rituals to the deity. Sandhya aarti takes place at 7:30 in the evening. The main puja is called 'Sandhi Puja'. As per DDMA orders, stalls are not allowed in the premises."

Speaking about the Darshans, he said, "This time, we have gone virtually. We have organised virtual darshans. Devotees can come from 8 am to 6 pm. We appeal to the devotees to do darshan virtually as it will lower the crowd gathering." Taking the measures of COVID norms, he said, "We have done the barricading in the temple, devotees are allowed with masks."

Madhurima, one of the devotees at KMS said, "Last year no celebration of Durga puja took place. This time it is being celebrated on a small scale. No magnificent pandals are there. But whatever little is happening, we are enjoying that much and hopefully, by next year, things will get better so that we can celebrate it more magnificently. Because of the timings, we are unable to attend the aarti. We are just visiting the temple." Sharad Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

