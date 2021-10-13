Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP over coal supply issue

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that the Centre has failed to recognize the problem posed by coal shortage and termed the recent visit of Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in Bilaspur Korba in this state as merely a publicity gimmick.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that the Centre has failed to recognize the problem posed by coal shortage and termed the recent visit of Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in Bilaspur Korba in this state as merely a publicity gimmick. Speaking on the issue of coal supply in the country, he said, "The Centre failed to recognize the shortage of oxygen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, how can you expect this government to recognize the problem posed by coal shortage? The recent visit of Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in Bilaspur Korba in this state was merely a publicity gimmick wherein he said that there is no shortage of coal."

Amid the ongoing concerns regarding the coal supply in the country, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday expressed happiness over the increase in the supply of coal to thermal power plants from all sources. Taking to Twitter, the Minister has said that cumulative coal supplies including that from Coal India Ltd have recorded more than 2 million tonnes on Tuesday.

"The way Naxals here are controlled by their leaders from Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, in the same way, RSS people here are guided from Nagpur," Bhagel said while addressing the reporters. (ANI)

