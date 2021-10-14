Sudan's intelligence service says it did not ban officials from traveling -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:01 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudan's General Intelligence Service denied on Wednesday media reports it banned state officials from traveling abroad, the state news agency reported.
"The agency confirms that it is working in accordance with its duties as stipulated in the constitutional document, and stresses that this is not within its powers," the security service said in a statement quoted by the news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- state news agency
- Sudan
Advertisement