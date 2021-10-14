Left Menu

Sudan's intelligence service says it did not ban officials from traveling -state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:01 IST
Sudan's General Intelligence Service denied on Wednesday media reports it banned state officials from traveling abroad, the state news agency reported.

"The agency confirms that it is working in accordance with its duties as stipulated in the constitutional document, and stresses that this is not within its powers," the security service said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

