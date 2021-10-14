Left Menu

MP govt withdraws bull sterilisation campaign after Pragya Thakur cries 'conspiracy'

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:02 IST
MP govt withdraws bull sterilisation campaign after Pragya Thakur cries 'conspiracy'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday withdrew a bull sterilisation campaign after it faced strong criticism from BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who termed the programme as an attempt to put an end to indigenous cows.

"I brought the order (of bulls' sterilisation) into the notice of Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and Animal Husbandry Minister (Prem Singh Patel).

''(After I brought the issue to their notice) The order was cancelled today," Thakur told reporters here on Wednesday night.

The Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal dubbed the campaign as ''an internal conspiracy''.

She said, "I feel this is an internal conspiracy and there is a need to be careful because no one can ever destroy the indigenous cow. It should not even be done. How this happened is a matter of investigation.'' Thakur said she will urge the Chief Minister to order a probe to find out how it all happened.

Earlier in the day, the Animal Husbandry Department shared the order halting the bull sterilisation campaign on its official Twitter handle.

The order, issued by department's Director RK Mehia and addressed to all deputy directors of the department, said the campaign to sterilise bulls on a mass scale, which started on October 4, has been immediately stopped.

The campaign was scheduled to continue till October 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021