S.Africa's NUMSA rejects new wage offer, engineering strike continues

South Africa's biggest engineering union, NUMSA, has rejected a new wage offer as a national strike that has already hit output at car maker BMW enters its second week on Thursday, employer body SEIFSA said.

"Regrettably at the conclusion of last night's meeting we can report that we do not have an agreement," Lucio Trentini, chief executive at industry body Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA), told Reuters.

