Left Menu

Cruise ship drug raid case: Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with cruise ship drug raid case, have been shifted to the common cell of the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 11:42 IST
Cruise ship drug raid case: Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell
Aryan Khan, accused in Cruise ship drug raid case. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with cruise ship drug raid case, have been shifted to the common cell of the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail said on Thursday. They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail here.

However, the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the matter. Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai Court adjourned the hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others for today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The agency further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who was found in possession of six grams of charas during the raid.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021