Delhi: IMD predicts fall in temp this week; air quality to remain moderate

As the higher altitudes of Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season early on Monday, the national capital is witnessing cooler weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a fall in temperature in the city this week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As the higher altitudes of Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season early on Monday, the national capital is witnessing cooler weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a fall in temperature in the city this week. Going by the IMD's seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to dip from 33.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 30 degrees Celsius on October 18. On the intervening days, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall and thundershowers are on the forecast for October 17 and 18. Meanwhile, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in the moderate category on October 14. The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remains in the moderate to a poor category on October 15.

"The air quality to improve owing to the rainfall activities on 17th and 18th which is favourable for removal of pollutants. The air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category," IMD said. Higher altitudes of Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season early on Monday. Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag also received fresh snowfall. Also, the Zoji La Pass, which connects the region to the Union Territory of Ladakh, witnessed fresh snowfall near Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

