Actor Jacqueline Fernandez likely to appear before ED tomorrow in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case in Delhi on October 15, sources said.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case in Delhi on October 15, sources said. She will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a probe into the case, sources close to the developments told ANI.
Actor Nora Fatehi also arrived at the ED's office today to join the investigation into the same case. A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crores extortion case.
They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail. (ANI)
