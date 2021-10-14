Left Menu

Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IEA)
A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by half a million barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"Record coal and gas prices, as well as rolling blackouts, are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report.

"Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary pressures that, along with power outages, could lead to lower industrial activity and a slowdown in the economic recovery."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

