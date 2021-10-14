Left Menu

Fire at factory in Haridwar's Sidcul, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in Sidcul factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:15 IST
Fire at factory in Haridwar's Sidcul, no casualty reported
Visual of the factory engulfed in fire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in Sidcul factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday.

There was huge damage to the property as the entire factory was engulfed in the fire. No loss of life has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police informed.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the situation was brought under control in a few hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021