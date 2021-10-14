Left Menu

Amit Shah lays foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University in Goa's Dharbandora

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Goa's Dharbandora.

ANI | Dharbandora (Goa) | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:30 IST
Amit Shah lays foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University in Goa's Dharbandora
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Goa's Dharbandora. Speaking at the event Shah remembered former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and said that he gave the state its identity.

"Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar gave the state its identity. The former Defence Minister will also be remembered for providing One Rank One Pension (OROP) to all three armies irrespective of all odds. India will always remember PM Modi Ji and Parrikar Ji for this," Shah said. "Parrikar Ji will also be remembered for the first surgical strike after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch," he added.

Lauding the state government the Union Home Minister said: "Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is following the path of Parrikar Ji for the development of the state." "Happy to share that after the formation of National Forensic Science University, its first college is starting in Goa. NFSU's five courses will also be starting from today," he added.

Shah's visit comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021