Vice President Naidu greets nation on eve of Dussehra, wishes peace, harmony, prosperity for country

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday extended his wishes to the nation on the eve of Dussehra and prayed that the festival brings peace, harmony and prosperity to the country.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal across the country, Dussehra symbolises the victory of 'Good' over 'Evil'. The festival reminds us of the pious, virtuous and noble life led by Lord Rama and guides us towards the path of righteousness shown by him," the Vice President said.

"Dussehra is an occasion to remind us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity to our country," he added. (ANI)

