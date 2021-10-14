PM Modi to virtually lay foundation stone of boys' hostel in Surat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually perform the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel) constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Gujarat's Surat on Friday. In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday said that the hostel building has residential facilities to accommodate around 1,500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students. Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year.

As per PMO, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is the educational and social transformation of weaker sections of the society. It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship and skill development. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present during the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)