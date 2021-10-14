Left Menu

Vienna Airport builds Austria's largest solar plant

Vienna Airport has started building what will be the largest photovoltaic power plant in Austria, aiming to meet nearly a third of its annual electricity consumption with solar energy, the airport operator said on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:16 IST
Vienna Airport builds Austria's largest solar plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Vienna Airport has started building what will be the largest photovoltaic power plant in Austria, aiming to meet nearly a third of its annual electricity consumption with solar energy, the airport operator said on Thursday. The plant will generate around 30 million kilowatt-hours of solar power each year, equivalent to the annual consumption of 7,000 households or 30% of what Vienna Airport uses in a year.

Renewable power has taken up a record share of global electricity production since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting a transition away from polluting fossil fuels could accelerate in the coming years. The European Union's goal is to increase renewables' share of the region's energy consumption to 40% by 2030, while Austria's own climate targets include 100% renewable electricity production for its own needs and for export by 2030.

In the European Union as a whole, solar power supply reached 10% of total electricity production in the summer of 2021, an independent climate think tank Ember said in August. "Vienna Airport is sending a clear signal for the future," Austria's climate and energy secretary Magnus Brunner said.

The 24-hectare plant with over 50,000 solar panels will be commissioned in the spring of 2022, Vienna Airport said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021