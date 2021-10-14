'Alai Balai' event on October 17

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Governors of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh will be participating in 'Alai Balai'--an apolitical annual event here on October 17.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andhra Pradesh governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya along with Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will take part in the traditional event.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, have also been invited for the program, which is being organized by senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya's daughter Vijayalaxmi, who is also the Chairperson of 'Dattanna Alai Balai' Celebration Committee.

The event would be held at the Jalavihar here on October 17 by adhering to COVID-19 norms, Bandaru Vijayalaxmi told reporters on Thursday.

Prominent personalities from different spheres of life will be felicitated at the event besides cultural programs by noted artists from Telangana, followed by lunch with traditional food delicacies of Telangana will be part of the event, she said.

Political leaders from different parties and other prominent personalities are also invited to the event.

Dattatreya, who had conceptualized the 'Alai Balai' program, an apolitical forum to bring people from varied backgrounds on a common platform, has been organizing the event since 2005 here on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

