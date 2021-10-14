Left Menu

UK tries to prevent pig cull by importing butchers - Sky

Updated: 14-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:42 IST
UK tries to prevent pig cull by importing butchers - Sky

Britain will try to avoid a mass cull of pigs by allowing trained butchers to come to work on temporary visas, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The measures will include dropping a requirement for fluent English, Sky News said. A spokesman for Britain's agriculture ministry declined to confirm or deny the report, saying merely that something might be announced.

Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and COVID-19 has sparked an exodus of east European workers from abattoirs and meat processors, leaving pigs to back up in barns and fields across the country.

