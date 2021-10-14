Maharashtra govt announces increase in MLA Local Area Development Fund
Maharashtra Government announced an increase in the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Local Area Development Fund on Thursday.
Maharashtra Government announced an increase in the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Local Area Development Fund on Thursday. As per the office of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the fund per legislator will increase from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore and it is a gift for the legislators on the occasion of Dusshera.
Dussehra will fall on October 15 this year. Maharashtra has a total of 350 Assembly seats, 288 in Lower House while 62 in Upper House. Thus, Rs 350 crores extra will be paid to MLAs as compared to last year and a total of 1400 crore will be given to MLA's under the fund. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
