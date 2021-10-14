Left Menu

Maharashtra govt announces increase in MLA Local Area Development Fund

Maharashtra Government announced an increase in the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Local Area Development Fund on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:48 IST
Maharashtra govt announces increase in MLA Local Area Development Fund
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Government announced an increase in the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Local Area Development Fund on Thursday. As per the office of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the fund per legislator will increase from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore and it is a gift for the legislators on the occasion of Dusshera.

Dussehra will fall on October 15 this year. Maharashtra has a total of 350 Assembly seats, 288 in Lower House while 62 in Upper House. Thus, Rs 350 crores extra will be paid to MLAs as compared to last year and a total of 1400 crore will be given to MLA's under the fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021