Left Menu

Railways to set up 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in 4-5 yrs

Indian Railways will establish around 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under the PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in a time period of 4-5 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:55 IST
Railways to set up 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in 4-5 yrs
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways will establish around 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under the PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in a time period of 4-5 years. "PM GATI-SHAKTI multi-modal cargo terminals of railways will be terminals where different modes of transportation will be integrated seamlessly with the railway transportation network. Around 500 multi-modal cargo terminals will be established under the PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in a time period of 4-5 years," said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti -- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity -- at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure, which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business.

The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021