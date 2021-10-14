Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates transit campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Goa

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the transit campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU ) at Curti in Ponda, Goa.

ANI | Ponda (Goa) | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:16 IST
Amit Shah inaugurates transit campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Goa
Union Minister Amit Shah in Goa on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the transit campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU ) at Curti in Ponda, Goa. Dr. JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor, Forensic Science University briefed the Union Home Minister and others about the facilities that will be made available in the upcoming University Campus.

Amit Shah earlier performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the permanent campus land of 50 acres which is allotted to NFSU by the Government of Goa at Dharbandora in South Goa. Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant and among others were present on the occasion. He said with the establishment of such a prestigious campus in Goa, Skilled Forensic Experts will prepare and contribute significantly in accelerating the pace of the delivery system by presenting evidence in a scientific manner.

National Forensic Sciences University has started four courses from this academic year-2021-22 at Goa Campus, of which five-year BSc-MSc Forensic Science, three courses of two years namely MSc Forensic Science, MSc Digital Forensics and Information Security, and MSc Cyber security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

