Court rejects actor Armaan Kohli's bail plea in drug case
The special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of actor Armaan Kohli and two others in a drugs case.
- Country:
- India
The special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of actor Armaan Kohli and two others in a drugs case. Kohli was arrested in August this year following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai.
During the raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials. He was arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kohli
- NDPS Act
- Armaan Kohli's
- Mumbai
- Armaan Kohli
- Narcotics Control Bureau
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: RCB got the rewards because we've been fearless, confident, says Kohli
We have got rewards because we have been fearless: Kohli
Jaiswal hoping to convert starts into big scores after speaking to Kohli
IPL 2021: Kohli told me to bowl dot balls rather than look for wickets in middle overs, reveals Chahal
Telecom sector deserves viable tariffs: Softbank India's Manoj Kohli