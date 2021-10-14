Left Menu

Court rejects actor Armaan Kohli's bail plea in drug case

The special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of actor Armaan Kohli and two others in a drugs case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:25 IST
Court rejects actor Armaan Kohli's bail plea in drug case
Actor Armaan Kohli (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of actor Armaan Kohli and two others in a drugs case. Kohli was arrested in August this year following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai.

During the raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials. He was arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021