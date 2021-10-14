Left Menu

Total acreage slightly up at 4.31 lakh hectares till Oct 14 in Rabi season

Total area under coverage in the ongoing Rabi winter-sown season is marginally up at 4.31 lakh hectares so far, mainly due to an increase in acreage of oilseeds crop.In the year-ago period, the acreage stood at 4.21 lakh hectares. The acreage of rice stood at 0.99 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Total area under coverage in the ongoing Rabi (winter-sown) season is marginally up at 4.31 lakh hectares so far, mainly due to an increase in acreage of oilseeds crop.

In the year-ago period, the acreage stood at 4.21 lakh hectares. The sowing of wheat, a major Rabi crop, has not been reported till October 14 by any state. Sowing in Rabi season starts from October.

Minor area of 0.87 lakh hectares coverage has been reported by Tamil Nadu only in rice, an official statement said on Thursday. The acreage of rice stood at 0.99 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. In case of pulses, 0.25 lakh hectares area has been sown so far this season as against 1.18 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Coarse cereals sowing area has risen to 0.38 lakh hectares from 0.22 lakh hectares.

In case of oilseeds, about 2.81 lakh hectares area coverage has been reported so far by Uttar Pradesh (2.79 lakh hectares), Karnataka (0.01 lakh hectares) and Jammu & Kashmir (0.01 lakh hectares). Oilseeds acreage stood at 1.82 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

