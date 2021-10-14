Coal power generation capacity under outage reduces to 5 GW

Coal-based electricity generation capacity under outage due to shortage of the dry fuel came down to 5 GW on Thursday from 11 GW on Tuesday, according to the Union power ministry.

The latest data indicates that the crunch situation on account of short supply of coal is easing. Various power plants in different parts of the country are grappling with fuel shortages and efforts are being made to increase fuel supplies.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) reported that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on October 12 to 5 GW on October 14, the ministry said in a statement.

Outage refers to non-generation of power on account of coal shortage.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that coal power generation capacity under outage had reduced to 6 GW on October 13. In one day, 1 GW of power capacity has been brought on stream amid the ongoing coal crisis.

According to a fact sheet on power supply to the national capital provided by the ministry on Thursday, the maximum demand of Delhi was 4,382 MW (peak) and 95.4 MU (Million Units of energy) on October 13.

As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage as the required amount of power was supplied to them.

The ministry also said the discoms or power distribution companies have an allocation of 756 MW from Dadri Stage-I and were offered 9.5 MU on October 13.

However, the ministry said that no power was drawn by the discoms. This power was in addition to the different allocations to the Delhi discoms provided by state-owned NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

The fact sheet showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 28 to October 13. In Delhi, 95.4 MU of electricity were available against a requirement of 95.4 MU on October 13.

In Delhi, 101.5 MU of electricity were available against a requirement of 101.5 MU on October 12.

Therefore, energy demand started moderating in Delhi with the onset of autumn, as per the fact sheet.

According to the ministry, energy availability was higher than the requirement on October 11. On that day, 101.9 MU of electricity was available whereas the requirement was 101.1 MU.

It also showed that peak power demand and peak power demand met (supply) remained the same during the period till October 13.

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, according to the fact sheet.

Further, it showed that coal plants of NTPC offered 17.04 MU of electricity to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) against the allocated 18.96 MU. But the Tata Power DDL had drawn 16.35 MU, which was 95.95 per cent of the energy made available to it by the coal-based power plants of NTPC.

Similarly, power made available by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and NTPC (gas) to the discoms in Delhi was more than that drawn by these utilities.

BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd are the other two discoms in the national capital.

