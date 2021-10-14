Left Menu

BJP 'Kisan Morcha' executive on October 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:45 IST
BJP 'Kisan Morcha' executive on October 30
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP 'Kisan Morcha' will hold its national executive here on October 30, a meeting which assumes significance amid the ongoing farmers' protest and the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the event and deliver a speech, the party's farmers' wing spokesperson Manoj Yadav said in a statement. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present during the programme, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021