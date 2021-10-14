BJP 'Kisan Morcha' executive on October 30

The BJP 'Kisan Morcha' will hold its national executive here on October 30, a meeting which assumes significance amid the ongoing farmers' protest and the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the event and deliver a speech, the party's farmers' wing spokesperson Manoj Yadav said in a statement. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present during the programme, he said.

