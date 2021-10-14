Remove bottlenecks, ensure uninterrupted supply to power plants: Coal minister tells Jharkhand CIL arms

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged coal companies to iron out bottlnecks in evacuation and production to ensure uninterrupted supply to electricity generating units. Joshi, the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister was on a day-long visit to Jharkhand, amid reports of various power plants across the country grappling with fuel shortages.

He held marathon meetings with top officials of Coal India arms Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) here, besides taking stock of some of the projects in the state. ''The festive season has started and it is our duty to secure uninterrupted supply of coal to the power plants," Joshi told officials of the CIL subsidiaries.

Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants, he told reporters in Chatra district.

''Visited Ashoka OCP (open cast project) of CCL Ranchi in Chatra district, Jharkhand. With a peak rated capacity of 20 MTPA, it is one of the larger coal projects of CCL. Interacted with on-ground team and motivated them to increase production and offtake from the mine," the minister later said in a tweet.

A statement by CCL said Joshi reviewed the coal production and offtake of the two subsidiaries, and gave directions to ensure sustained coal production and dispatch to plants.

''We are there to extend all support, wherever and whenever required,'' Joshi said.

In another tweet, he also said: "Coal companies are making all-out efforts to scale up production and dispatch. Motivated employees to rise to the occasion & give their best to assure coal supply as per demand.'' Joshi had on Tuesday said the government is making every effort to meet the coal demand of power producers, and stressed that steps are being taken to ramp up the dry-fuel supply to 2 million tonnes per day, from the current overall dispatch of 1.95 million tonnes.

A Coal India official said the mining major augmented its output to 1.6 million tonnes a day in the past few days, and it expects to raise production after 'Dussehra', when workers are back from holidays and the attendance picks up.

The state-owned miner accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

