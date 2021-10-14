Left Menu

Centre committed to improve J-K's power scenario: Union minister

During the meeting, Singh said that the central government is committed to improve the power scenario of Jammu and Kashmir as the development of the place is high on the agenda of the prime minister.He said a lot of schemes have been introduced to improve the overall efficiency of the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Centre committed to improve J-K's power scenario: Union minister
The Centre is committed to improve the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir as the development of the Union Territory is high on the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

The Union minister for power and new and renewable energy chaired a meeting on the power issues in Jammu and Kashmir here. He is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory as part of the central government's public outreach initiative.

During the meeting, Singh said that the central government is committed to improve the power scenario of Jammu and Kashmir as the development of the place is high on the agenda of the prime minister.

He said a lot of schemes have been introduced to improve the overall efficiency of the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre has a target to provide electricity connection to every household in the Union Territory, he added.

Principal Secretary, Power, Rohit Kansal, gave a detailed presentation about the challenges and achievements of the power department on the occasion.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta.

