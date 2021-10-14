Power generation capacity under outage due to coal shortage reduces by 6 GW

Amid concerns about a power crisis in the country, the Ministry of Power on Thursday said that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has been reduced by 6 GW (gigawatt). "Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) has reported that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on October 12 to 5 GW on October 14. This is an improvement over the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks of 6 GW reported on October 13 2021," reads the Ministry of Power statement.

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Thursday assured that there would be no shortage of coal for electricity production. "There was a shortage of coal due to rain and as coal import was ceased. We are supplying 2 million tonnes of coal since yesterday. We are making efforts to fulfill the demand for thermal coal power. I visited South Eastern Coalfields yesterday," Joshi said in Chatra, Jharkhand.

"The coal target which was given to us by Power Ministry was 1.9 million tonnes/day and after 20th it was 2 million tonnes/day. On Wednesday, we supplied 2 million tonnes of coal. I can assure you that there'll be no shortage of coal for electricity production," he said. Some chief ministers from across the country have flagged the power crisis that might arise in their respective states due to the coal shortage in power generation plants. These states include Delhi, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)