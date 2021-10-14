Left Menu

Despite challenges, Railways will complete its projects in Kashmir, North East on time: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday said that the railways will complete its project of Kashmir and North East on time despite all the challenges.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:17 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday said that the railways will complete its project of Kashmir and North East on time despite all the challenges. The Railway Minister addressed a press conference regarding the role of Railways in the GatiShakti Project.

While speaking to ANI, Ashwini Vaishnav said, "There are many challenges in the ongoing rail projects in Kashmir, the topography of Kashmir is such that we have to change the plan while designing the tunnel. Despite all these challenges, the work of railway project in Kashmir will be completed". He said, "There is good progress in the rail project of the North East. There are many challenges in it, but we are working while overcoming those challenges, there is good cooperation from the Chief Ministers of the north-eastern states, the MPs there are also cooperating."

The minister further added that the work of rail projects of both the states would be completed on the stipulated time. Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti -- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity -- at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure, which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. (ANI)

