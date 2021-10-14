Left Menu

Two labourers die while cleaning chemical tank in MP's Ujjain

Two labourers died on Thursday after they fell in a chemical tank at the Ghatiya gas plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place while they were cleaning the chemical tank.Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) have reached the spot.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

