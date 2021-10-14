Two labourers die while cleaning chemical tank in MP's Ujjain
Two labourers died on Thursday after they fell in a chemical tank at the Ghatiya gas plant in Madhya Pradesh.
ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Two labourers died on Thursday after they fell in a chemical tank at the Ghatiya gas plant in Madhya Pradesh.
The incident took place while they were cleaning the chemical tank.Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) have reached the spot.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Additional District Magistrate
- Ujjain
- Madhya
Advertisement