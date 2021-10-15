World Bank hopes China will boost donation to IDA fund for poorest countries
World Bank President David Malpass said he hoped China would increase its donation to the International Development Association fund for the poorest countries.
Malpass told the Bretton Woods Project, a UK-based watchdog group, that he was reaching out to China, Russia, Turkey, Britain and other donor countries as the bank seeks to raise some $100 billion for the fund by the end of the year.
