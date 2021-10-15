Left Menu

Saudi foreign minister and U.S. Counterpart discuss Iranian nuclear program - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-10-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 06:14 IST
  Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and the international talks on this regard, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement early on Friday.

"Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts.", Al Saud said in a twitter post on Friday.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

