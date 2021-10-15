Left Menu

Uttrakhand Chief Secy directs officials to arrange GPS-based wristbands for mountaineers, trekkers

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Thursday held a review meeting of the tourism department and directed the officials to arrange GPS-based wristbands for the mountaineers and trekkers.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:46 IST
Uttrakhand Chief Secy directs officials to arrange GPS-based wristbands for mountaineers, trekkers
Tourism department held a review meeting in Uttarakhand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Thursday held a review meeting of the tourism department and directed the officials to arrange GPS-based wristbands for the mountaineers and trekkers. Sandhu said that other necessary arrangements should also be done to ensure the safety of climbers and trekkers.

The Chief Secretary said that Chardham Yatra is seasonal in the state, but there is wide scope for off-season tourism as well. "To promote tourism, work should be done on connectivity first and the construction of helipads and heliports should be done at the earliest," he said.

Facilities of water and toilets and others should be made available at every 20-30 kilometres on the travel routes so that the passengers and the general public do not face any problem, he added. The Chief Secretary said that a citizen-friendly and easy to use app and website should be prepared so that the people can get every information on the phone.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to focus on marketing and publicity as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021