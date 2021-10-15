Left Menu

Assam: 207 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 1.53 pc

Assam reported 207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:50 IST
Assam: 207 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 1.53 pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday. According to the health bulletin, 13,548 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent was recorded.During the same duration, 362 people recovered from the disease while 2 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The current recovery rate in the state stands at 98.42 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent. At present, there are 2,299 active cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, Assam has reported a total of 6,05,847 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 5,96, 263 have recovered from the disease while 5,938 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus, read the health bulletin. A total of 2,40,9,732 samples have been tested so far in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021