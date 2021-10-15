Left Menu

BJP welcomes TN govt's decision to reopen religious places

As the Tamil Nadu government allowed reopening of all the religious places in the state on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, BJP state chief K Annamalai welcomed the decision of reopening of temples and other religious places.

TN BJP chief K Annamalai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a statement, Annamalai said, "The BJP has been demanding the reopening of all religious places in the state and staged a protest on October 7. We had told the state government to take a decision on reopening of religious places within 10 days on October 7 or face the protest from the party."

He further said, "Now, the state has decided to reopen the religious places, the BJP welcomes the decision." (ANI)

