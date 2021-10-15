Left Menu

Devaswom Board takes over Mattanur temple in Kerala's Kannur

Malabar Devaswom Board took over the Mattanur Mahadeva temple in Kerala's Kannur amid tight police security, said the board on Wednesday.

Malabar Devaswom Board took over the Mattanur Mahadeva temple in Kerala's Kannur amid tight police security, said the board on Wednesday. The takeover was received with stiff opposition from the locals and fearing the takeover, the management had locked the door of the temple.

MR Murali, President of the board, allegedly Mattanur Mahadeva temple was paying low salaries to the employees even after having decent income in the temple. "We have learnt that the employees working in the temple were getting low salaries even though it had a decent income. This is an injustice towards the employees of the temple. This is a famous and topmost temple in the Malabar region. The employees are one-third or one-fourth of the salaries compared with other temples' employees of similar category," he said.

"I spoke with one employee, who has been working for 12-15 years, and he was paid Rs 13,000 whereas people with similar experience in other temples were paid Rs 30,000-40,000 per month." P Sreekumar, who has taken the charge as executive officer, said, "The board has taken over after completing all legal formalities, it will protect the interest of devotees and welfare of employees, who have been paid low salaries for years." (ANI)

