J-K: NITI Aayog CEO holds interactive session with administrative secretaries

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with the administrative secretaries of different Departments on Thursday. The CEO at the outset of the interactive meeting congratulated and complimented the administrative secretaries on the amount of work being done in a range of areas in the Union Territory.

"Good Governance is the key to change and it is only possible using technology that enables administrative secretaries to bring in transparency, geo-tag and obtain real-time data, which helps to monitor and evaluate the progress at different levels in a range of sectors," he said, according to the release by the Department of Information and Public Relations, J-K. The Centre's aim is to move towards an outcome-based approach that each sector has a certain number of outcomes that are required to be focussed on, to see whether those outcomes are being achieved, he added.

Kant further stated that the monitoring and evaluation team at NITI will help the departments in the Union Territory to fix their outcomes, which then can be monitored to measure achievement in a specific area, through an outcome-oriented action plan. Speaking on Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country, the CEO, asked the administration to shortlist 500 schools in Kashmir and another 500 in Jammu, for the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL), state-of-the-art space in schools with a goal to foster curiosity and innovation in young minds.

He emphasised that states and countries which will grow and progress in future are those which will totally digitise and go green. Regarding the tourism sector, Kant said that long term growth needs the involvement of private players in a transparent and competitive manner.

"The industrial sector is the one having a major role in creating jobs, therefore focus on 'Ease of Doing Business' which will help bring in private players and that NITI will support the government through transaction advisors in range sectors that may need to involve private players, besides, creating an ecosystem for large companies," he added. (ANI)

