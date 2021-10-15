Left Menu

Goods train derails at Tundla-Kanpur section in UP's Prayagraj

An empty goods train derailed at Tundla-Kanpur near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh early on Friday morning, said North Central Railway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 08:11 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An empty goods train derailed at Tundla-Kanpur near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh early on Friday morning, said North Central Railway. According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section.

Restoration work is currently underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

