Dussehra inspires us to walk on path of morality, goodness, virtue: President Kovind

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to all the countrymen and said that this festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 08:17 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to all the countrymen and said that this festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. I wish that this festival brings prosperity and happiness in the lives of the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. The festival is celebrated differently in various parts of the country. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

