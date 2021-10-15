J-K: Counter-terrorist operation underway in Mendhar, Poonch
A counter-terrorist operation in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district is underway.
- Country:
- India
A counter-terrorist operation in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district is underway. Indian Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in this dense forest.
According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote. On Thursday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and one soldier were critically injured in the counter-terrorist operation here.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bengali flick 'Kalkokkho' world premier in Busan festival
Indian Army deployed in flood-affected areas of West Bengal
Uttarakhand: Indian army recovers 4 bodies, rescues missing soldiers
Indian Army contingent reaches Sri Lanka to participate in Exercise Mitra Shakti 21
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee share Bengali wedding pictures triggering speculations of second marriage together