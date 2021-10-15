Left Menu

Bharat's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is yet far from complete: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that the country's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is as yet far from complete as there are elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:14 IST
Bharat's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is yet far from complete: RSS chief
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that the country's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is as yet far from complete as there are elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests. Bhagwat further said that if the religion that envisions a world based on the Sanatan value-system prevails in India then the foul play of those "selfish forces" will automatically be neutralised.

In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "When comparing and contrasting the present scenario with this ideal of independent Bharat one realises, our journey from Swadheehnta (independence/ Self-rule) to Swatantrata (self-model of governance) is as yet far from complete. There are elements in the world for whom Bharat's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests." The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021