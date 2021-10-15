Left Menu

Operations underway overtly, covertly by forces against Bharat's people, history, culture: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday cautioned the citizens of India that efforts are underway through misrepresentation and propaganda against the nation's traditions, religion, people and history.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday cautioned the citizens of India that efforts are underway through misrepresentation and propaganda against the nation's traditions, religion, people and history. In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "A systematic effort is underway to confuse the world and even the citizens of the country, through misrepresentation and propaganda against Bharat's people, the present scenario, Bharat's history, Bharatiya culture and the socio-cultural groups that are working for the national rejuvenation of Bharat."

"Fearful of their impending defeat and a total obliteration, these forces are convulsing and coalescing to execute their operations overtly and covertly. We must see through the conniving of all those groups and cautiously protect ourselves and our society from these psychological snares," he added. The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

