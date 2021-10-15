Saudi foreign minister describes talks with Iran as 'cordial' and 'exploratory' - FT

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that talks with Iran had been "cordial," describing the negotiations as "exploratory," the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"We are serious about the talks," bin Farhan told the FT in an interview. "For us it's not that big a shift. We've always said we want to find a way to stabilize the region."

