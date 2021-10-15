Fire at Jai Bhim Nagar in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a slum at Jai Bhim Nagar in the Kalwa area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday, informed Thane Municipal Corporation. Fire tenders were rushed to the site and operation is underway to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)