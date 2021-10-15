Left Menu

Mutilated body of man found tied to police barricade near Singhu border

A body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near Singhu border in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

ANI | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 11:42 IST
Deputy Superintendent of Police Hansraj speaking to reporters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near Singhu border in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. "At about 5 am today, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border," the DSP told reporters here today.

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

