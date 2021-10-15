Left Menu

Odisha CM not to celebrate his birthday tomorrow amid COVID situation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in view of the COVID-19 situation.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-10-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:18 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in view of the COVID-19 situation. The Chief Minister said that he was always indebted to the people of Odisha for their love, good wishes and blessings.

"It has been two-and-a-half year since people have been facing a hard time due to COVID. So, it will be a great pleasure for me if the well-wishers instead of visiting my residence perform the great deeds such as helping the families of those who died due to COVID-19 and blood donation," Patnaik said in a statement. Last year also, Patnaik had decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his supporters and Biju Janata Dal workers to help the needy and donate plasma on the occasion instead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

