Left Menu

FTSE 100 rises, set for best week since May; Rio Tinto weighs

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by heavyweight energy and bank stocks, although losses in Rio Tinto after the miner cut its iron-ore shipments forecast limited gains on the main index. The biggest drag was Rio Tinto Group, which fell 1.3%, after it reduced its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast as a tighter labour market in Western Australia delayed the completion of a new greenfield mine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:59 IST
FTSE 100 rises, set for best week since May; Rio Tinto weighs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by heavyweight energy and bank stocks, although losses in Rio Tinto after the miner cut its iron-ore shipments forecast limited gains on the main index. The FTSE 100 index advanced 0.4% by 0710 GMT. The commodity-heavy index was set to record its best week since May, with precious and industrial miners being the biggest gainers this week on rising metal prices.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively, on higher crude prices. Banks gained 1.2% and gave the second-biggest boost to the index, with HSBC Holdings plc adding 1.5% after Barclays and Bank of America raised their price targets on the stock.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.4%, lifted by travel and leisure stocks. The biggest drag was Rio Tinto Group, which fell 1.3% after it reduced its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast as a tighter labor market in Western Australia delayed the completion of a new greenfield mine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021